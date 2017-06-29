The Daily Rundown, Thursday, June 29 What's happening and what you need to know in Central Jersey Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2tsyKBj Three teachers at Faber School in Dunellen will be retiring: Sue Gavin, Jane Campbell and Lou DeLauro. Gavin has been a physical education teacher at Faber School, Campbell has taught many grades during her tenure at Dunellen, and DeLauro has taught many subjects, most recently as the technology teacher.

