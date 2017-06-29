The Daily Rundown, Thursday, June 29

The Daily Rundown, Thursday, June 29

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Courier News

The Daily Rundown, Thursday, June 29 What's happening and what you need to know in Central Jersey Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2tsyKBj Three teachers at Faber School in Dunellen will be retiring: Sue Gavin, Jane Campbell and Lou DeLauro. Gavin has been a physical education teacher at Faber School, Campbell has taught many grades during her tenure at Dunellen, and DeLauro has taught many subjects, most recently as the technology teacher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manville Zoning Board revisits cell phone towne... (Aug '10) Jun 16 Anonymous 5
Review: Total House Cleaning LLC (Jul '11) Jun 6 scott 8
News Fundraiser to benefit quadriplegic Manville man May '17 Sam 1
Sal, owner of Ohh La La bar in Bound Brook (Apr '08) Apr '17 Sal 8
Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville Apr '17 herbie 1
Phil Levine Honeymooners fan? Apr '17 Frank Gannucci 2
Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12) Mar '17 MarieN 3
See all Bridgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgewater Forum Now

Bridgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Bridgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,707 • Total comments across all topics: 282,165,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC