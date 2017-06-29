The Daily Rundown, Thursday, June 29
The Daily Rundown, Thursday, June 29 What's happening and what you need to know in Central Jersey Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2tsyKBj Three teachers at Faber School in Dunellen will be retiring: Sue Gavin, Jane Campbell and Lou DeLauro. Gavin has been a physical education teacher at Faber School, Campbell has taught many grades during her tenure at Dunellen, and DeLauro has taught many subjects, most recently as the technology teacher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manville Zoning Board revisits cell phone towne... (Aug '10)
|Jun 16
|Anonymous
|5
|Review: Total House Cleaning LLC (Jul '11)
|Jun 6
|scott
|8
|Fundraiser to benefit quadriplegic Manville man
|May '17
|Sam
|1
|Sal, owner of Ohh La La bar in Bound Brook (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Sal
|8
|Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville
|Apr '17
|herbie
|1
|Phil Levine Honeymooners fan?
|Apr '17
|Frank Gannucci
|2
|Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|MarieN
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC