Students deliver on new seats for police vehicle

Monday Jun 26

SCVTHS welding students, clockwise from top, Skylar Holland of Raritan, Bane Tindall of Manville, Logan Dolci of Hillsborough, and Timothy Cho of Bridgewater in front of the Readington Township Police Department's MRAP. BRIDGEWATER -- When the Readington Township Police Department's a MRAP vehicle needed new seats, the department turned to students in the Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School's Welding program for help.

