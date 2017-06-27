Students deliver on new seats for police vehicle
SCVTHS welding students, clockwise from top, Skylar Holland of Raritan, Bane Tindall of Manville, Logan Dolci of Hillsborough, and Timothy Cho of Bridgewater in front of the Readington Township Police Department's MRAP. BRIDGEWATER -- When the Readington Township Police Department's a MRAP vehicle needed new seats, the department turned to students in the Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School's Welding program for help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manville Zoning Board revisits cell phone towne... (Aug '10)
|Jun 16
|Anonymous
|5
|Review: Total House Cleaning LLC (Jul '11)
|Jun 6
|scott
|8
|Fundraiser to benefit quadriplegic Manville man
|May '17
|Sam
|1
|Sal, owner of Ohh La La bar in Bound Brook (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Sal
|8
|Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville
|Apr '17
|herbie
|1
|Phil Levine Honeymooners fan?
|Apr '17
|Frank Gannucci
|2
|Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|MarieN
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC