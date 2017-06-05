State Elections See Infusion of First-time Female Candidates

Christine Lui Chen, right, who is running for state senate during the November elections, walks with her daughter Lily Chen, 6, while participating in the Bridgewater Memorial Day Parade in Bridgewater, N.J., May 29, 2017. Christine Lui Chen, a 36-year-old health care executive in New Jersey and mother of two small children, had never considered entering politics, focusing instead on her family, her career and her community.

