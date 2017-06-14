Overturned truck snarls traffic in Bridgewater
An overturned tractor trailer has closed the intersection of Finderne and Union avenues, one of the busiest intersections in the township. Overturned tractor-trailer snarls traffic in Bridgewater An overturned tractor trailer has closed the intersection of Finderne and Union avenues, one of the busiest intersections in the township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Total House Cleaning LLC (Jul '11)
|Jun 6
|scott
|8
|Fundraiser to benefit quadriplegic Manville man
|May 19
|Sam
|1
|Sal, owner of Ohh La La bar in Bound Brook (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Sal
|8
|Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville
|Apr '17
|herbie
|1
|Phil Levine Honeymooners fan?
|Apr '17
|Frank Gannucci
|2
|Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|MarieN
|3
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb '17
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC