Overturned tractor-trailer has roads closed in Bridgewater, police say

Wednesday Jun 14

BRIDGEWATER - An overturned tractor-trailer has closed Route 28 near Finderne Avenue on Wednesday morning, police and the state Department of Transportation said. The accident was reported shortly before 8:45 a.m. A traffic signal was also damaged at what is one of the busiest intersections in the township.

