N.J. animal shelter in Bridgewater to...

N.J. animal shelter in Bridgewater to open play yards for dogs

Wednesday Jun 7

BRIDGEWATER -- Canines will have the chance to stretch their legs at the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter when it opens its new dog play yards, the shelter announced in a news release. The shelter, located at 100 Commons Way, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 14 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the play yards.

Bridgewater, NJ

