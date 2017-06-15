Corrosive chemical identified in Brid...

Corrosive chemical identified in Bridgewater spill

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Courier News

Corrosive chemical identified in Bridgewater spill The corrosive chemical spilled when a truck flipped in Bridgewater has been identified Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2swJmyS BRIDGEWATER - The chemical that spilled when a truck flipped on Finderne and Union avenues Wednesday morning has been identified as a corrosive liquid. Bridgewater Police Department sent an alert out updating area residents that the road had been cleared and reopened as of 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

