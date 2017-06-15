Corrosive chemical identified in Bridgewater spill
Corrosive chemical identified in Bridgewater spill The corrosive chemical spilled when a truck flipped in Bridgewater has been identified Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2swJmyS BRIDGEWATER - The chemical that spilled when a truck flipped on Finderne and Union avenues Wednesday morning has been identified as a corrosive liquid. Bridgewater Police Department sent an alert out updating area residents that the road had been cleared and reopened as of 3:20 a.m. Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manville Zoning Board revisits cell phone towne... (Aug '10)
|Jun 16
|Anonymous
|5
|Review: Total House Cleaning LLC (Jul '11)
|Jun 6
|scott
|8
|Fundraiser to benefit quadriplegic Manville man
|May '17
|Sam
|1
|Sal, owner of Ohh La La bar in Bound Brook (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Sal
|8
|Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville
|Apr '17
|herbie
|1
|Phil Levine Honeymooners fan?
|Apr '17
|Frank Gannucci
|2
|Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|MarieN
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC