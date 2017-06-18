Bridgewater police seeking help in lo...

Bridgewater police seeking help in locating missing man

Zahnrique R. Saulsbury, 24, is an African-American man who was last seen on Tuesday, June 13. He's believed to be driving a gray, 2006 Buick Lacrosse with New Jersey registration Y18ENP, police said.

