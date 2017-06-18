18 hours later, chemical spill from truck in Bridgewater cleaned up
It took over 18 hours to clean up a corrosive chemical from Route 28 after a truck overturned on the roadway Wednesday. A tractor trailer owned by Solid Logistics spilled a load of 18 containers of aminoethylpiperazine after hitting a traffic light while making a left turn from Union Avenue onto Finderne Avenue.
