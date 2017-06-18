18 hours later, chemical spill from t...

18 hours later, chemical spill from truck in Bridgewater cleaned up

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

It took over 18 hours to clean up a corrosive chemical from Route 28 after a truck overturned on the roadway Wednesday. A tractor trailer owned by Solid Logistics spilled a load of 18 containers of aminoethylpiperazine after hitting a traffic light while making a left turn from Union Avenue onto Finderne Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manville Zoning Board revisits cell phone towne... (Aug '10) Jun 16 Anonymous 5
Review: Total House Cleaning LLC (Jul '11) Jun 6 scott 8
News Fundraiser to benefit quadriplegic Manville man May '17 Sam 1
Sal, owner of Ohh La La bar in Bound Brook (Apr '08) Apr '17 Sal 8
Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville Apr '17 herbie 1
Phil Levine Honeymooners fan? Apr '17 Frank Gannucci 2
Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12) Mar '17 MarieN 3
See all Bridgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgewater Forum Now

Bridgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Bridgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,360 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC