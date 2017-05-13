Tears, cheers at RVCC graduation
More than 1,500 graduates walked at RVCC's 2017 graduation on Saturday, May 13. There were many local officials and Former Governor Thomas Kean gave the commencement address. Tears, cheers at RVCC graduation More than 1,500 graduates walked at RVCC's 2017 graduation on Saturday, May 13. There were many local officials and Former Governor Thomas Kean gave the commencement address.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundraiser to benefit quadriplegic Manville man
|May 19
|Sam
|1
|Sal, owner of Ohh La La bar in Bound Brook (Apr '08)
|Apr 28
|Sal
|8
|Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville
|Apr '17
|herbie
|1
|Phil Levine Honeymooners fan?
|Apr '17
|Frank Gannucci
|2
|Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|MarieN
|3
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb '17
|Joe
|1
|Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC