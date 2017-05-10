New Jersey firm acquires Carmel-based PolicyStat
PolicyStat LLC, an 11-year-old Carmel-based software-as-a-service company, has been acquired by Bridgewater, New Jersey-based iContracts Inc. "We are very excited to join forces with iContracts," said Steve Ehrlich, president of PolicyStat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sal, owner of Ohh La La bar in Bound Brook (Apr '08)
|Apr 28
|Sal
|8
|Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville
|Apr '17
|herbie
|1
|Phil Levine Honeymooners fan?
|Apr '17
|Frank Gannucci
|2
|Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|MarieN
|3
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb '17
|Joe
|1
|Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Manville residents angry over property taxes (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC