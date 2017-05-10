New Jersey firm acquires Carmel-based...

New Jersey firm acquires Carmel-based PolicyStat

Thursday May 4

PolicyStat LLC, an 11-year-old Carmel-based software-as-a-service company, has been acquired by Bridgewater, New Jersey-based iContracts Inc. "We are very excited to join forces with iContracts," said Steve Ehrlich, president of PolicyStat.

