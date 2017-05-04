'Jennifer's story' must be rectified; Landscaping machines are a hazard | Feedback

Jennifer Sullivan, a 26-year-old woman with autism was thriving in New Hampshire facility until Return Home NJ required people with developmental disabilities in out of state facilities to transferred back to New Jersey. During an interview at the Morristown Unitarian Fellowship her mother Joan Sullivan stated that Jennifer is not receiving the care she needs in New Jersey and since the law was overturned she has be working to get her back into a facility that can meet her needs .

