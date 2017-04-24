When Do You Stop Protecting a Superstar?
After a series of sexual harassment allegations, Fox News fired Bill O'Reilly last Wednesday. As a staple of the network for more than 20 years, O'Reilly was Fox's most popular and lucrative personality.
