State Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving Marked Troop Car
On Saturday, April 23, at 7:57 a.m., Trooper Emmanuel Gonzalo, 26, who is assigned to Troop "B" Perryville Station, was driving a marked Ford Crown Victoria troop car westbound on U.S. Highway 22 in Lebanon Borough, Hunterdon County, after being dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 78 in Union Township, Hunterdon County. Based on the preliminary investigation, a GMC Envoy driven by Larry Helwig, 72, of Bridgewater, N.J., was involved in a collision with the troop car at the intersection of U.S. 22 and Cokesbury Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey State Police.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville
|Apr 4
|herbie
|1
|Phil Levine Honeymooners fan?
|Apr 1
|Frank Gannucci
|2
|Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12)
|Mar 26
|MarieN
|3
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb '17
|Joe
|1
|Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Manville residents angry over property taxes (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Save the Bound Brook Hotel
|Jan '17
|lindajbarth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC