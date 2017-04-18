State Police Investigate Fatal Crash ...

State Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving Marked Troop Car

52 min ago Read more: New Jersey State Police

On Saturday, April 23, at 7:57 a.m., Trooper Emmanuel Gonzalo, 26, who is assigned to Troop "B" Perryville Station, was driving a marked Ford Crown Victoria troop car westbound on U.S. Highway 22 in Lebanon Borough, Hunterdon County, after being dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 78 in Union Township, Hunterdon County. Based on the preliminary investigation, a GMC Envoy driven by Larry Helwig, 72, of Bridgewater, N.J., was involved in a collision with the troop car at the intersection of U.S. 22 and Cokesbury Road.

