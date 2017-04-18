Source: Child with special needs stab...

Source: Child with special needs stabs family members, killing at least 1

10 hrs ago

A child with special needs is accused of killing at least one family member during a stabbing overnight Monday in Bridgewater, a police source tells News 12's Tony Caputo. The incident on Washington Valley Road between Crim and Tullo roads prompted a standoff that cleared around 1 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

