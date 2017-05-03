Slain N.J. woman, husband did all they could for troubled son, co-workers say
BRIDGEWATER - Co-workers close to Helen Litwornia said she and her husband, Stephen, worked for years to get their son, Michael, help from mental health professionals. Helen Litwornia, 61, was stabbed to death in the couple's home on Washington Valley Road on April 17. Her husband, also 61, was stabbed as well and underwent a second surgery on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sal, owner of Ohh La La bar in Bound Brook (Apr '08)
|Apr 28
|Sal
|8
|Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville
|Apr 4
|herbie
|1
|Phil Levine Honeymooners fan?
|Apr '17
|Frank Gannucci
|2
|Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|MarieN
|3
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb '17
|Joe
|1
|Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Manville residents angry over property taxes (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC