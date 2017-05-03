Slain N.J. woman, husband did all they could for troubled son, co-workers say

BRIDGEWATER - Co-workers close to Helen Litwornia said she and her husband, Stephen, worked for years to get their son, Michael, help from mental health professionals. Helen Litwornia, 61, was stabbed to death in the couple's home on Washington Valley Road on April 17. Her husband, also 61, was stabbed as well and underwent a second surgery on Monday.

