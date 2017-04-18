New Wawa in Ewing taking shape
EWING -- The new 24-hour Wawa under construction at Parkway Avenue and Scotch Road is on track to open in late August, the company said. The convenience store, which is technically on Sylvia Street, will be open 24 hours and feature 12 fuel pumps and front and back entrances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville
|Apr 4
|herbie
|1
|Phil Levine Honeymooners fan?
|Apr 1
|Frank Gannucci
|2
|Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12)
|Mar 26
|MarieN
|3
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb '17
|Joe
|1
|Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Manville residents angry over property taxes (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Save the Bound Brook Hotel
|Jan '17
|lindajbarth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC