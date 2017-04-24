New Jersey state troopers help delive...

New Jersey state troopers help deliver baby on I-287

Two state troopers came to the aid of a New Jersey couple Tuesday morning to help deliver their newborn on the side of the road. State police said Lou Ingles was driving his wife, Cecelia Ingles, to the hospital when she told him she didn't think she was going to make it there in time.

