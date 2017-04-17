'Luxury' cinema may replace Sears Auto Center on Rt. 22
WATCHUNG -- A developer has proposed the building of a state-of-the-art cinema in the borough, which would be the only movie theater on the Route 22 corridor from Bridgewater to Mountainside, said borough administrator Thomas Atkins Monday. The Cinemark, which would include the theater's signature Luxury Loungers, has been proposed on the site of the Sears Auto Center on the east side of the intersection of Route 22 and Terrill Road on a 5.5 acre property.
