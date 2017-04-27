Gail Rosen is Somerset County's 'Outs...

Gail Rosen is Somerset County's 'Outstandinga

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Courier News

When Gail Rosen was growing up in Brooklyn, she never imagined that she would be honored as an "Outstanding.Citizen" Gail Rosen is Somerset County's 'Outstanding Citizen' When Gail Rosen was growing up in Brooklyn, she never imagined that she would be honored as an "Outstanding.Citizen" Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2pqLwxm BRIDGEWATER - When Gail Rosen was growing up in Brooklyn, she never imagined that one day she would be honored as the "Outstanding.Citizen" of a suburban New Jersey county where trees outnumber residents. "What an honor!" Rosen said of the award that is given annually by the Somerset County Business Partnership to recognize contributions by a community leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sal, owner of Ohh La La bar in Bound Brook (Apr '08) Apr 28 Sal 8
Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville Apr 4 herbie 1
Phil Levine Honeymooners fan? Apr '17 Frank Gannucci 2
Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12) Mar '17 MarieN 3
News Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge Feb '17 Joe 1
News Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Sam 2
News Manville residents angry over property taxes (Sep '16) Jan '17 Sam 2
See all Bridgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgewater Forum Now

Bridgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Bridgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC