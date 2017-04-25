Dad, troopers deliver baby on side of...

Dad, troopers deliver baby on side of I-287

For the second time this month, NJ State Police came to the rescue of woman in labor on the side of a Central Jersey highway Dad, troopers deliver baby on side of I-287 For the second time this month, NJ State Police came to the rescue of woman in labor on the side of a Central Jersey highway Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2pixrSB New Jersey State Trooper Tony Lee and Trooper Luis Valle with Cecilia and Lou Ingles and their baby, Matteo, after the troopers helped deliver the baby on Interstate 287 on Tuesday morning. BRIDGEWATER - For the second time this month, New Jersey State Police came to the rescue of a woman in labor on the side of a Central Jersey highway during the morning rush.

