Dad, troopers deliver baby on side of I-287

BRIDGEWATER - For the second time this month, New Jersey State Police came to the rescue of a woman in labor on the side of a Central Jersey highway during the morning rush. New Jersey State Trooper Tony Lee and Trooper Luis Valle with Cecilia and Lou Ingles and their baby, Matteo, after the troopers helped deliver the baby on Interstate 287 on Tuesday morning.

