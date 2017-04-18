Authorities investigating Bridgewater...

Authorities investigating Bridgewater homicide

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a homicide Monday evening on Washington Valley Road in Martinsville in which a parent was stabbed to death by a son. Authorities investigating Bridgewater homicide The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a homicide Monday evening on Washington Valley Road in Martinsville in which a parent was stabbed to death by a son.

