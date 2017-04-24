Authorities identify woman fatally st...

Authorities identify woman fatally stabbed in attack at home

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Authorities have released the name of a woman who they say was fatally stabbed by her son during an attack that left her husband seriously injured. Somerset County prosecutors say 61-year-old Helen Litwornia was killed in Monday's attack at the family's home in Bridgewater.

