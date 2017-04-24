$50K renovation to Bridgewater-Rarita...

$50K renovation to Bridgewater-Raritan H.S. baseball field complete

Bridgewater Baseball & Softball has completed a two year, $50,000 renovation of the Bridgewater-Raritan Baseball High School Field. BRIDGEWATER - Bridgewater Baseball & Softball has completed a two year, $50,000 renovation of the Bridgewater-Raritan Baseball High School Field.

