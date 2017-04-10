Woman stopped after alleged electroni...

Woman stopped after alleged electronic stealing spree at Target

Tuesday Mar 28

A New Jersey man and woman were both arrested after she stole $849 worth of electronics from a New Jersey Target store and fled. Greenwich Township police at 1:39 p.m. Saturday were called to Target for a report of a female shoplifter who fled in a green Jeep with hundreds worth of concealed electronics.

Bridgewater, NJ

