Thousands brave frigid temps at N.J.'s St. Patrick's Day parades
Thousands of green, shamrock-wearing revelers braved the bitter cold on Sunday for St. Patrick's Day parades throughout the state. However, at Somerville's 26th annual St. Patrick's Day parade , the crowd was only in the dozens -- unusually small for that event, some participants said.
