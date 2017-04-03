Students earn honors at science fair

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: The Newark Star-Ledger

Nokia Bell Labs North Jersey Regional Science Fair winners Isabella Impalli, Varun Kumar, Catherine Chen, Jiwoo Lee, Clairisse Whang, John Lozada, Neelay Trivedi and Marcus Weldon, Nokia Bell Labs president. BRIDGEWATER AND WARREN -- Students from the Bergen County Academy, Somerset County Vocational High School and Watchung Hills Regional High School took home the top prize from the Nokia Bell Labs North Jersey Regional Science Fair, held March 10 and 11 at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.

