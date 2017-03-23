PE-backed 2-20 Records Management acq...

PE-backed 2-20 Records Management acquires Midtown Record Storage

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PE Hub

No financial terms were disclosed. Midtown Record Storage was a unit of Steinway Moving & Storage .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge Feb '17 Joe 1
News Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Sam 2
News Manville residents angry over property taxes (Sep '16) Jan '17 Sam 2
Save the Bound Brook Hotel Jan '17 lindajbarth 1
News Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains... Jan '17 samsung no more 25
News Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11) Jan '17 chumsky d buck 3
See all Bridgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgewater Forum Now

Bridgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Bridgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,040 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC