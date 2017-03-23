N.J. Supreme Court enters fray over p...

N.J. Supreme Court enters fray over pay hikes for public workers

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- Public employee unions and government officials clashed Monday in a case before the state Supreme Court that could determine whether workers across New Jersey will get pay raises. The state's highest court heard oral arguments over the whether "step" increases -- raises in pay when workers reach annual milestones in years of service -- should be granted after a contract has expired.

