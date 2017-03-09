Judge made staffer do son's homework,...

Judge made staffer do son's homework, complaint says

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: USA Today

New Jersey's judicial ethics board has filed a complaint against a Superior Court judge for misusing judicial resources - including making an employee do her son's homework - and other integrity violations. Judge made staffer do son's homework, complaint says New Jersey's judicial ethics board has filed a complaint against a Superior Court judge for misusing judicial resources - including making an employee do her son's homework - and other integrity violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge Feb '17 Joe 1
News Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Sam 2
News Manville residents angry over property taxes Jan '17 Sam 2
Save the Bound Brook Hotel Jan '17 lindajbarth 1
News Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains... Jan '17 samsung no more 25
News Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11) Jan '17 chumsky d buck 3
See all Bridgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgewater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Somerset County was issued at March 13 at 12:00PM EDT

Bridgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bridgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,132 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC