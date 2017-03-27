Frog is jumping everywhere
The frog in this Haggadah has a clear-cut case of ADHD - but one that is entertaining and makes for lighthearted fun. "The Family Haggadah," published in February by Springfield-based Behrman House, is not a pediatric version of the Haggadah, but rather one that children, and bored adults, can enjoy at the seder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12)
|Mar 26
|MarieN
|3
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb '17
|Joe
|1
|Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Manville residents angry over property taxes (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Save the Bound Brook Hotel
|Jan '17
|lindajbarth
|1
|Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains...
|Jan '17
|samsung no more
|25
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC