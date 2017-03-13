Families bundle up to attend Somervil...

Families bundle up to attend Somerville St. Patrick's Parade

SOMERVILLE -- Under many layers, dozens of children, parents and families lined Main Street on Sunday in the frigid temperatures for the annual St. Patrick's Parade in Somerville. Denise Sweet, 45 of Bridgewater, has been to the parade many times and said this year's crowd size wasn't anywhere near the usual.

