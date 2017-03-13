Families bundle up to attend Somerville St. Patrick's Parade
SOMERVILLE -- Under many layers, dozens of children, parents and families lined Main Street on Sunday in the frigid temperatures for the annual St. Patrick's Parade in Somerville. Denise Sweet, 45 of Bridgewater, has been to the parade many times and said this year's crowd size wasn't anywhere near the usual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb '17
|Joe
|1
|Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Manville residents angry over property taxes (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Save the Bound Brook Hotel
|Jan '17
|lindajbarth
|1
|Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains...
|Jan '17
|samsung no more
|25
|Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|chumsky d buck
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC