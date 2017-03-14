Can you go 30 days without texting and driving? Somerset Academy students ask public to take 30 Day Challenge Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2mGqp78 Mike puts distracted driving to the virtual test, taking on "Cruisin' World Tour" at Yestercades in Red Bank. Students at the Somerset Academy in Bridgewater have dedicated themselves to teaching others about the dangers of texting and driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.