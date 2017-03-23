And THIS is why you have to clean the snow off your car, New Jersey

After a chunk of ice hit the windshield of a car on the Garden State Parkway Thursday morning, State Police are stressing the importance of cleaning snow completely off vehicles. Spokesman Alejandro Goez said the VW Passat was hit by a chunk of ice on the northbound side past Exit 141 for Vaux Hall Road around 10:20 a.m. The woman driving the Passat suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

