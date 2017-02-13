Tim Tebow Foundation's 2017 Night To ...

Tim Tebow Foundation's 2017 Night To Shine At The Bridgewater Marriot

BRIDGEWATER, NJ , UNITED STATES, February 13, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 10th, a chilly, yet clear, Friday evening, the Bridgewater Marriot was, nonetheless, packed and pumping as The Tim Tebow Foundation's Annual Night To Shine prom party celebrated People with Special Needs. This is the seventh anniversary of the inception of the Night To Shine.

