Shuttered businesses are long-standin...

Shuttered businesses are long-standing eyesores along this NJ highway

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Along a nearly 15-mile stretch of this heavily-traveled span, from Ringoes to Branchburg, about a dozen abandoned, standalone buildings remain as empty relics of booming independent businesses past. The first signals of the apparent downturn start slightly north of 202's intersection with Old York Road in Ringoes, at which a Speedway station - a sign of the times, having rebranded from Hess over the last several years - still operates even though an adjacent Dunkin' Donuts convenience store has been shut down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge Feb 10 Joe 1
News Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Sam 2
News Manville residents angry over property taxes Jan '17 Sam 2
Save the Bound Brook Hotel Jan '17 lindajbarth 1
News Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains... Jan '17 samsung no more 25
News Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11) Jan '17 chumsky d buck 3
See all Bridgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgewater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Somerset County was issued at March 12 at 3:08PM EDT

Bridgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bridgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,765 • Total comments across all topics: 279,500,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC