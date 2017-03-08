Shuttered businesses are long-standing eyesores along this NJ highway

Along a nearly 15-mile stretch of this heavily-traveled span, from Ringoes to Branchburg, about a dozen abandoned, standalone buildings remain as empty relics of booming independent businesses past. The first signals of the apparent downturn start slightly north of 202's intersection with Old York Road in Ringoes, at which a Speedway station - a sign of the times, having rebranded from Hess over the last several years - still operates even though an adjacent Dunkin' Donuts convenience store has been shut down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.