Shuttered businesses are long-standing eyesores along this NJ highway
Along a nearly 15-mile stretch of this heavily-traveled span, from Ringoes to Branchburg, about a dozen abandoned, standalone buildings remain as empty relics of booming independent businesses past. The first signals of the apparent downturn start slightly north of 202's intersection with Old York Road in Ringoes, at which a Speedway station - a sign of the times, having rebranded from Hess over the last several years - still operates even though an adjacent Dunkin' Donuts convenience store has been shut down.
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb 10
|Joe
|1
|Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Manville residents angry over property taxes
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Save the Bound Brook Hotel
|Jan '17
|lindajbarth
|1
|Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains...
|Jan '17
|samsung no more
|25
|Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|chumsky d buck
|3
