Sheriff's Office unveils Project Life...

Sheriff's Office unveils Project Lifesaver Rescue drone

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Lt. Mark Szczecina of the Sheriff's Office operates drone during a simulated Project Lifesaver rescue on Wednesday at the Somerset County Park Commission Headquarters flying field in Bridgewater. BRIDGEWATER - The Somerset County Sheriff's Office unveiled its recently-acquired rescue drone Wednesday at the Somerset County Park Commission Headquarters flying field, it was announced in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge Feb 10 Joe 1
News Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16) Jan 19 Sam 2
News Manville residents angry over property taxes Jan 19 Sam 2
Save the Bound Brook Hotel Jan '17 lindajbarth 1
News Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains... Jan '17 samsung no more 25
News Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11) Jan '17 chumsky d buck 3
See all Bridgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgewater Forum Now

Bridgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bridgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,246 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC