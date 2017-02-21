Sharing a home in NJ: A more affordable option for many
Olinda Young and Jeannette Brown, both down on their luck 10 years ago, met through Bridgewater-based HomeSharing, Inc. One had just learned of a worsening cancer diagnosis and never really preferred to live alone. The other had just been a victim of identity fraud and, without a job, was carrying a ton of credit card debt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb 10
|Joe
|1
|Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Manville residents angry over property taxes
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Save the Bound Brook Hotel
|Jan '17
|lindajbarth
|1
|Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains...
|Jan '17
|samsung no more
|25
|Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|chumsky d buck
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC