Reward offered for Bridgewater bank robbery suspect
BRIDGEWATER - Crime Stoppers of Somerset County is offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to arrest and conviction of the person who robbed the Finderne branch office of the Peapack-Gladstone Bank on Jan. 30, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a news release on Monday. Police are offering a reward for the capture of this man suspected of robbing a Bridgewater bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb 10
|Joe
|1
|Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16)
|Jan 19
|Sam
|2
|Manville residents angry over property taxes
|Jan 19
|Sam
|2
|Save the Bound Brook Hotel
|Jan 17
|lindajbarth
|1
|Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains...
|Jan '17
|samsung no more
|25
|Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|chumsky d buck
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC