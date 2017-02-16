Reward offered for Bridgewater bank r...

Reward offered for Bridgewater bank robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: The Jersey Journal

BRIDGEWATER - Crime Stoppers of Somerset County is offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to arrest and conviction of the person who robbed the Finderne branch office of the Peapack-Gladstone Bank on Jan. 30, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a news release on Monday. Police are offering a reward for the capture of this man suspected of robbing a Bridgewater bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge Feb 10 Joe 1
News Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16) Jan 19 Sam 2
News Manville residents angry over property taxes Jan 19 Sam 2
Save the Bound Brook Hotel Jan 17 lindajbarth 1
News Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains... Jan '17 samsung no more 25
News Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11) Jan '17 chumsky d buck 3
See all Bridgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgewater Forum Now

Bridgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bridgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,616 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC