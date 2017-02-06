NJ seeks comment on Millstone River d...

NJ seeks comment on Millstone River dam removal

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Courier News

The state is accepting final round of public comments on the removal of the Weston Mill Dam on the Millstone River State seeks comment on Millstone River dam removal The state is accepting final round of public comments on the removal of the Weston Mill Dam on the Millstone River Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2kGwTEr The state Department of Environmental Protection is accepting public comments on the proposed removal of the Weston Mill Dam on the Millstone River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16) Jan 19 Sam 2
News Manville residents angry over property taxes Jan 19 Sam 2
Save the Bound Brook Hotel Jan 17 lindajbarth 1
News Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
News Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains... Jan '17 samsung no more 25
News Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11) Jan '17 chumsky d buck 3
1970's nightclub in BoundBrook by the railroad ... (Mar '10) Jan '17 Wondering 14
See all Bridgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgewater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Somerset County was issued at February 09 at 12:44PM EST

Bridgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Bridgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,702,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC