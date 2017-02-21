New Somerset County Prosecutor officially sworn in
SOMERVILLE -- As a law clerk for then-Somerset County Superior Court Judge Victor Ashrafi, a young Michael H. Robertson dared to dream that one day he could become the county prosecutor. On Thursday, with his wife, Michele, his two young children, Ashlyn, 7, and William, 5, and a host of dignitaries, including Ashrafi, in attendance, Robertson was sworn in as the Somerset County Prosecutor by Assignment Judge Yolanda Ciccone in the Ceremonial Room in the Historic Courthouse.
