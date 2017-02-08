Jersey Mike's Subs opens at Somerville Circle center
RARITAN - Joseph Williams thought he had a great idea when he decided to open a Jersey Mike's Subs franchise at the Somerville Circle Shopping Center. But even Williams has been blown away by the early success of his franchise and how the traffic generated by grand-opening promotions and giveaways has continued into his third week in business.
