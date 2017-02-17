Hurricane Katrina rescue among inductees at Animal Hall of Fame

The Hillsborough-based New Jersey Veterinary Medical Association Animal Hall of Fame Committee has selected three dogs, one cat and a team of various species for induction into the 22nd Annual NJVMA Animal Hall of Fame. "It is an honor to acknowledge those animals and people that inspired us to share their stories and to recognize the role that veterinarians play in strengthening the human-animal bond," said Dr. Peter Falk, Chair of the Animal Hall of Fame Committee.

