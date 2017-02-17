Hurricane Katrina rescue among inductees at Animal Hall of Fame
The Hillsborough-based New Jersey Veterinary Medical Association Animal Hall of Fame Committee has selected three dogs, one cat and a team of various species for induction into the 22nd Annual NJVMA Animal Hall of Fame. "It is an honor to acknowledge those animals and people that inspired us to share their stories and to recognize the role that veterinarians play in strengthening the human-animal bond," said Dr. Peter Falk, Chair of the Animal Hall of Fame Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb 10
|Joe
|1
|Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16)
|Jan 19
|Sam
|2
|Manville residents angry over property taxes
|Jan 19
|Sam
|2
|Save the Bound Brook Hotel
|Jan '17
|lindajbarth
|1
|Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains...
|Jan '17
|samsung no more
|25
|Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|chumsky d buck
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC