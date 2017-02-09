Heavy, wet snow covering Central Jersey
After a day of spring temperatures , Central Jersey has been plunged into the worst storm of an otherwise dull winter Heavy, wet snow covering Central Jersey After a day of spring temperatures , Central Jersey has been plunged into the worst storm of an otherwise dull winter Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2kSuqXv The roads are desolate as snow pours down in Somerville. The historic courthouse was coated in fluffy white powder and the only vehicles seen on the road were snow plows.
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb 10
|Joe
|1
|Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Manville residents angry over property taxes
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Save the Bound Brook Hotel
|Jan '17
|lindajbarth
|1
|Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains...
|Jan '17
|samsung no more
|25
|Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|chumsky d buck
|3
