Has the DOT fixed tire-killing potholes on Route 78?

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: NJ.com

Will drivers get relief from the tire eating potholes on sections of Route 78 that spanned the highway from Somerset County to Newark? Last week brought a flurry of complaints about potholes on the highway between Exits 41 in Warren and Exit 45 in Berkley Heights, including from one exasperated reader who said he's reported potholes to the DOT, but no repairs were made. "I filled out the state's online website numerous times with no result," he wrote in an email.

