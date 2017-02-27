Charge: Local woman had $46K in meth, heroin
A 29-year-old woman from Bradley Gardens has been charged in connection with possessing about $46,000 worth of drugs Bridgewater woman accused of possessing $46K in drugs A 29-year-old woman from Bradley Gardens has been charged in connection with possessing about $46,000 worth of drugs Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2lN1IXw SOMERSET COUNTY - A 29-year-old woman from the Bradley Gardens section of Bridgewater has been arrested in connection with possessing about $46,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin she allegedly planned to sell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb 10
|Joe
|1
|Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Manville residents angry over property taxes
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Save the Bound Brook Hotel
|Jan '17
|lindajbarth
|1
|Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains...
|Jan '17
|samsung no more
|25
|Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|chumsky d buck
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC