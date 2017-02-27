Charge: Local woman had $46K in meth, heroin

A 29-year-old woman from Bradley Gardens has been charged in connection with possessing about $46,000 worth of drugs Bridgewater woman accused of possessing $46K in drugs A 29-year-old woman from Bradley Gardens has been charged in connection with possessing about $46,000 worth of drugs Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2lN1IXw SOMERSET COUNTY - A 29-year-old woman from the Bradley Gardens section of Bridgewater has been arrested in connection with possessing about $46,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin she allegedly planned to sell.

