Bridgewater students find a new life for old shoes

BRIDGEWATER -- As part of a lesson on the "Responsibility of Social Justice," the eighth-grade students in Kim Weissenburger's class at Bridgewater-Raritan Middle School organized a shoe drive for Soles4Souls, a not-for-profit organization that collects and distributes shoes to the poor worldwide. The students began their drive on Jan. 19 and by the time they wrapped things up on Feb. 1, they had collected more than 385 pairs of shoes from students and staff members, which Soles4Souls will distribute to those in need.

