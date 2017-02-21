Bridgewater students find a new life for old shoes
BRIDGEWATER -- As part of a lesson on the "Responsibility of Social Justice," the eighth-grade students in Kim Weissenburger's class at Bridgewater-Raritan Middle School organized a shoe drive for Soles4Souls, a not-for-profit organization that collects and distributes shoes to the poor worldwide. The students began their drive on Jan. 19 and by the time they wrapped things up on Feb. 1, they had collected more than 385 pairs of shoes from students and staff members, which Soles4Souls will distribute to those in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb 10
|Joe
|1
|Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Manville residents angry over property taxes
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Save the Bound Brook Hotel
|Jan '17
|lindajbarth
|1
|Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains...
|Jan '17
|samsung no more
|25
|Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|chumsky d buck
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC