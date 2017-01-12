What's driving new wave of patients s...

What's driving new wave of patients signing up for medical marijuana in N.J.

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: NJ.com

Nearly 500 people with post-traumatic stress disorder have enrolled in the state's medicinal marijuana program in the four months since Gov. Chris Christie agreed to include the debilitating psychiatric condition among the list of qualifying illnesses, a state Health Department spokeswoman said. PTSD qualified 466 people for the program - representing about 4 percent of the 10,800 patients who legally purchase pot from one of the state's five dispensaries, health department spokeswoman Donna Leusner said.

