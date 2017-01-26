Shepherd needs a home without little ones
Mercedes needs a home without cats, small dogs or small children; a meet-and-greet would be needed for any larger dogs in her potential home. For more information on Mercedes and other adoptable pets, visit SRAS at 100 Commons Way in Bridgewater.
