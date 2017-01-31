Protesters of Gov. Christie's equal pay veto find door closed
BRIDGEWATER - New Jersey Citizen Action joined local area women in a protest denouncing State Sen. Michael Doherty's recent vote against the override of the New Jersey Pay Equity Act, as well as his comments on the Senate floor last Monday. Protesters post drawing in front to State Sen. Michael Doherty's office on Monday to illustrate unequal pay for men and women.
