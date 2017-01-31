Protesters of Gov. Christie's equal p...

Protesters of Gov. Christie's equal pay veto find door closed

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

BRIDGEWATER - New Jersey Citizen Action joined local area women in a protest denouncing State Sen. Michael Doherty's recent vote against the override of the New Jersey Pay Equity Act, as well as his comments on the Senate floor last Monday. Protesters post drawing in front to State Sen. Michael Doherty's office on Monday to illustrate unequal pay for men and women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16) Jan 19 Sam 2
News Manville residents angry over property taxes Jan 19 Sam 2
Save the Bound Brook Hotel Jan 17 lindajbarth 1
News Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
News Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains... Jan 4 samsung no more 25
News Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11) Jan 1 chumsky d buck 3
1970's nightclub in BoundBrook by the railroad ... (Mar '10) Jan 1 Wondering 14
See all Bridgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgewater Forum Now

Bridgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Bridgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,432,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC